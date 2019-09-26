Laura (Grabarek) Bialobrezeski, 91, a native of New Haven, CT and resident of Northampton, MA departed peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Thaddeus Bialobrzeski, and her 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her children, Laura (Jean) LaFontaine of Alabama, Phyllis (Richard) Milardo of MA, John (Julie) Bialobrzeski of Florida; her 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Calling Hour will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley, MA starting at 9 am on October 4th, followed by a Mass at the Church at 10 am. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT will be at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in charge.

