Laura Bialobrzeski

Service Information
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA
01060
(413)-584-3585
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Hadley, CT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
at the Church
Obituary
Laura (Grabarek) Bialobrezeski, 91, a native of New Haven, CT and resident of Northampton, MA departed peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Thaddeus Bialobrzeski, and her 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her children, Laura (Jean) LaFontaine of Alabama, Phyllis (Richard) Milardo of MA, John (Julie) Bialobrzeski of Florida; her 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Calling Hour will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley, MA starting at 9 am on October 4th, followed by a Mass at the Church at 10 am. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT will be at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in charge.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
