Laurence Blackwell Wood, 63, a longtime resident of Northampton, died on March 30, 2019, following a brief stay at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Laurence was a quiet, kind man with a good sense of humor and an appreciation for weather, trains, cats, ice cream, orange soda and being on time.



A few weeks prior to graduating from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. After years spent in various mental health hospitals in and around Long Island, he moved to Northampton in 1987. With the help of an old school friend, Laurence became connected to service organizations which provided him with the necessary support to live independently for the rest of his life.



Born to Ralph Burroughs Wood and Anne Wood, both deceased, on July 24, 1955, he lived in Plandome, Long Island, and graduated in 1973 from South Kent School in Connecticut. His expected graduation from Bucknell University in 1977 was delayed. Years later, he took courses at UMass, Amherst and was awarded his hard-won Bachelor of Arts in July 2001. Attending the Bucknell commencement in 2002 was one of his proudest moments.



Laurence was an active member of the Star Light Center in Florence and was "Mr. Weather" for both that club and his many acquaintances. ServiceNet provided many services and key connections for Laurence. He was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for many years. His three daily walks took him around Northampton. Gardening was another passion, from tending the plants at the Star Light Center, and planting daffodils at his cherished Cornerstone Chapel, to caring for his own small garden. One of Laurence's most striking qualities was his ability to connect with people and then to maintain friendships, despite his mental illness. Everyone looked forward to Laurence's annual Christmas letter, in which he would express gratitude for his blessings. As E. B. White wrote, in Charlotte's Web, "It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer." Laurence was both.



He was well known for his kindness and for being a gentleman. A person of deep faith, he both valued and was valued by his church. If he didn't call exactly at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, to arrange his Sunday ride, then Cornerstone knew he wasn't well. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Wood of Ridgeley, WV and by the best godmother in the world, Adelaide Richter of New York City, as well as his many friends.



A memorial service at the Cornerstone Chapel, 580 Bridge Rd., Florence will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.



Donations in honor of Laurence can be made to the Star Light Center, 251 Nonotuck St., Florence, MA 01062, or the Cornerstone Chapel. Or, honor Laurence by taking a walk and enjoying the birds and the trees, especially willows.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

