Laurence P. Stoddard, 91, of Linseed Rd., West Hatfield died Monday May 25th. Born in Northampton June 1, 1928, Laurence was the son of Laurence P. and Dorothy (Britt) Stoddard. Laurence grew up in Hatfield and graduated from Smith Academy in Hatfield and Becker College in Worcester. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served in the occupation of Japan. He was a financial control manager at Hamilton Standard for 34 years, retiring in 1991. He was an active member of the Hatfield Lions Club for 61 years and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship for dedicated Humanitarian Service. Laurence also served on the Hatfield Board of Appeals for 35 years. He was active in Troop 104 of the Boy Scouts for several years and was a member of the Hatfield Fish and Game Club. He was a member of the Hatfield American Legion and was an active communicant of Our Lady of Grace Parish and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. Laurence's wife of 48 years, Maureen (Dunn) Stoddard passed away March 17, 2001. He is survived by his three sons Michael Stoddard and his wife Patricia of Hatfield, David Stoddard of West Hatfield and Paul Stoddard of Willmington, VT, his daughter Kathleen Gendreau and her husband Paul of Belchertown his grandchildren Christopher, Patrick, Nicholas Stoddard and Eric Gendreau. A private Graveside Service was held Thursday at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. Donations in Laurence's memory may be made to Our Lady of Grace parish, 11 School St., PO Box 34, Hatfield, MA 01038 of to VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, PO Box 358, Northampton, MA 01061. The Ahearn Funeral is in charge of arrangements.Ahearn Funeral Home(413) 587-0044