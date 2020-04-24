Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Philip Kinder. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





Phil was born November 27, 1924 in Putnam, CT to Laurence and Ruth (Farrar) Kinder. A proud WWII Veteran, Phil served as a US Navy medic during the allied invasion of Omaha Beach into France, and participated in the Rhine Crossing into Germany. He was Honorably Discharged from the Navy on March 10th, 1946, as a Pharmacist's Mate Second Class. While Serving, he was awarded the American Theater Medal, Victory Medal, European Theater Medal 6 Stars And a Unit Citation.



Following his discharge from the Navy, Phil spent his career in the building industry, gaining considerable knowledge about construction. He served as Clerk of the Works on many large projects. He supervised the building of many of the municipal structures and schools in the greater Amherst and Northampton area. He spent most of his adult life



residing in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.



He was predeceased by his wife Sophie Kolasinski Petrizzo, his father Laurence & mother



Ruth Farrar Kinder of Shutesbury, MA, his brothers Robert F. Kinder of Springfield,



MA, & Walter H. Kinder of Westfield, MA, and his daughter Roxanne Kinder



of Amherst, MA.



He is survived by his daughter & her husband Suzanne and Robert Adair



of Amherst, MA, his grandsons Thomas & Nicolas Adair of Amherst, MA,



his daughter Dorritt Turner Kinder, & son Jeffery Kinder of Jamaica VT.,



his brother Howard L. Kinder & wife Jaqueline Konecy Kinder,



his nephew John R. Kinder & wife Barbara Kinder of Shutesbury MA.,



his niece Patti-Jean Lynch & husband Edward Lynch of Eastham MA, his nephew



Paul R. Kimball of Boston, MA, & several other nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .





with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

