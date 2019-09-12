LANEY, Laurette Dufresne, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Montreal, Canada on January 8, 1932. She attended Holyoke Business College in Massachusetts. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2:30 p.m. with Father James Dean officiating. Mrs. Laney was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Laney; mother, Alice Dufresne; father, Wilfrid Dufresne; and brother, Wilfrid "Freddy" Dufresne. She is survived by two sons, Robert Laney and Chris Laney (Alice); four grandchildren, Ashley DeSimone (Thomas), Victoria Laney, Chase Laney and Grayson Laney; five great-grandchildren, Colin DeSimone, Laney Belle DeSimone, Elijah Winsett, Caleb Laney and Kynsley Roton; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parrish Hall on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019