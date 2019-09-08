Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauri S. (Atkins) Bassett. View Sign Service Information Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978)-544-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Lauri S. (Atkins) Bassett, 54, of Bouker Street, died on Thursday evening, September 5, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Born in Greenfield on April 26, 1965, she was a daughter of Carlos and Ruth Gail (Shepherd) Atkins and grew up on the family farm in Hawley and graduated from Mohawk Regional School.



In 1992, she married Andrew Bassett and they have enjoyed a wonderful marriage.



Lauri started working as a CNA at Hillside Nursing Home, later going to work at WESTCO, Judd Wire and Phoenix, which later became Virtus where she was still employed after 14 years there.



Lauri loved her family time, especially with the grandchildren and playing cribbage with her daughters and niece Cathy.



Very active throughout her life, Lauri enjoyed camping, kayaking and riding her Harley. She enjoyed beading, bird watching, playing cards and pampering herself by getting her nails done.



Survivors include her loving husband, Andy Bassett of Greenfield; children, Rachael Bassett and her fiance', Jason Riggs, of Orange, Jennifer Rogers and her husband, Joshua, of Orange, Jason Bassett and his wife, Shannon, of Bernardston, Heather Bassett of Erving and Lillian Vandal of Greenfield; several grandchildren; her father, Carlos Atkins of Hawley; her siblings, Wendy Cronk of Greenfield, Tara Desroches of Norridgewock, Maine, Daniel Atkins of Hawley and Mandy Jillson of Charlemont; several nephews and nieces as well as aunts and uncles.



Lauri was predeceased by her mother and grandparents.



There are no calling hours and services will be private.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



