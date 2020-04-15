Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence G. Kelliher Jr.. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

: Lawrence G. Kelliher Jr., 84, of South Hadley, died peacefully in the Newton-Wellesley Hospital on April 14th. He was a gentle, kind, giant of a man and will be forever remembered for his warmth and generosity. Larry was a loyal Holyoke native, son of Lawrence and Regina (Donahue) Kelliher of Faille Avenue and later Pearl Street. He would vividly recount stories of his Holyoke youth, remembering not only the names of every childhood friend but their street addresses and pets' names as well. He was a gifted athlete, a southpaw pitcher and member of the 1951 Holyoke Vols championship baseball team. Baseball continued to be the backdrop of Larry's life and could be heard piping from his television set, kitchen transistor or car radio from April until October. Larry took up golf late in life, hitting his last hole-in-one at the age of 79. He never forgot a kindness shown to him and was especially thankful for his friends at The Orchards Golf Club and to his neighbors at The Ruby. Larry was an extraordinary father and grandfather. His absence will be forever felt by his daughter, Heather, and her husband, Mark Kramer, of Newton, MA and his daughter, Laurie, her husband, Will McRobb, and their son, Hugo Lawrence McRobb, of Los Angeles, CA . Larry also leaves behind his beloved cousins Alicia DeNood Thornton of Gloucester, MA and Lavinia DeNood Clay of Peterborough, NH. If you are in the mood, THE BIG LEBOWSKI was Larry's favorite movie, especially the part when Walter Sobchak laments, "That rug really tied the room together." Think of Larry when the Red Sox pick up their bats again. Or when you bite into a crisp Macoun apple this autumn. Honor Larry's love of birds by keeping your bird feeders full in wintertime. Continue his patronage of Nick's Nest and Mel's. Have a cold root beer. Larry was one of those rare individuals who truly appreciated life's simple pleasures and he was grateful for the time he had with all of you. Larry's family will be organizing a memorial service for this summer, when COVID-19 has hopefully passed and it is safe for us to gather again. Please contact his family and let them know if you would like to attend. His family would also appreciate any stories or photographs you could share with them. Please send to:





: Lawrence G. Kelliher Jr., 84, of South Hadley, died peacefully in the Newton-Wellesley Hospital on April 14th. He was a gentle, kind, giant of a man and will be forever remembered for his warmth and generosity. Larry was a loyal Holyoke native, son of Lawrence and Regina (Donahue) Kelliher of Faille Avenue and later Pearl Street. He would vividly recount stories of his Holyoke youth, remembering not only the names of every childhood friend but their street addresses and pets' names as well. He was a gifted athlete, a southpaw pitcher and member of the 1951 Holyoke Vols championship baseball team. Baseball continued to be the backdrop of Larry's life and could be heard piping from his television set, kitchen transistor or car radio from April until October. Larry took up golf late in life, hitting his last hole-in-one at the age of 79. He never forgot a kindness shown to him and was especially thankful for his friends at The Orchards Golf Club and to his neighbors at The Ruby. Larry was an extraordinary father and grandfather. His absence will be forever felt by his daughter, Heather, and her husband, Mark Kramer, of Newton, MA and his daughter, Laurie, her husband, Will McRobb, and their son, Hugo Lawrence McRobb, of Los Angeles, CA . Larry also leaves behind his beloved cousins Alicia DeNood Thornton of Gloucester, MA and Lavinia DeNood Clay of Peterborough, NH. If you are in the mood, THE BIG LEBOWSKI was Larry's favorite movie, especially the part when Walter Sobchak laments, "That rug really tied the room together." Think of Larry when the Red Sox pick up their bats again. Or when you bite into a crisp Macoun apple this autumn. Honor Larry's love of birds by keeping your bird feeders full in wintertime. Continue his patronage of Nick's Nest and Mel's. Have a cold root beer. Larry was one of those rare individuals who truly appreciated life's simple pleasures and he was grateful for the time he had with all of you. Larry's family will be organizing a memorial service for this summer, when COVID-19 has hopefully passed and it is safe for us to gather again. Please contact his family and let them know if you would like to attend. His family would also appreciate any stories or photographs you could share with them. Please send to: [email protected] Larry served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 during the Korean War and will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Telephone Workers, Local No. 4. In his last days, Larry enjoyed volunteering at a pet rescue center with his daughter, Heather. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Vintage Pet Rescue at vintagepetrescue.org . The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close