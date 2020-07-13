Lawrence N. Fuller, Sr., passed away at home on June 28, 2020, he was 73.



Larry was born May 16, 1947, the son of Edward and Eleanor Fuller. He had struggled for over 30 years with M.S. and its many complications.



He leaves behind his wife Joanne, to whom he was married for over 50 years. Also, their 2 sons, Larry Jr. of Southwick, MA and Peter of South Deerfield, MA. The only grandchild Jack was the light-of-his-life.



He had many siblings, Ed (Maureen) of Ashfield, June (Rick) Hinton of Chesterfield, MA, Roger of Chesterfield, MA, Arnold (Lori) of Easthampton, MA, Robin (Rick) Sheldon of Ashfield, Tim (Naomi) of Springfield, MA. He had so many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Larry.



He worked from a very young age for Roberts Brothers Lumber Mill in Ashfield, then for over 30 years for R & R Window as an estimator until his retirement.



In memory of Larry, donations may be made to the Highland Ambulance EMS of Goshen, MA for the many times over the years that he needed them.



Services will be private.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



