1/1
Lawrence N. Fuller Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence N. Fuller, Sr., passed away at home on June 28, 2020, he was 73.

Larry was born May 16, 1947, the son of Edward and Eleanor Fuller. He had struggled for over 30 years with M.S. and its many complications.

He leaves behind his wife Joanne, to whom he was married for over 50 years. Also, their 2 sons, Larry Jr. of Southwick, MA and Peter of South Deerfield, MA. The only grandchild Jack was the light-of-his-life.

He had many siblings, Ed (Maureen) of Ashfield, June (Rick) Hinton of Chesterfield, MA, Roger of Chesterfield, MA, Arnold (Lori) of Easthampton, MA, Robin (Rick) Sheldon of Ashfield, Tim (Naomi) of Springfield, MA. He had so many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Larry.

He worked from a very young age for Roberts Brothers Lumber Mill in Ashfield, then for over 30 years for R & R Window as an estimator until his retirement.

In memory of Larry, donations may be made to the Highland Ambulance EMS of Goshen, MA for the many times over the years that he needed them.

Services will be private.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved