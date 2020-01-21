Lawrence Payne Pritchard, age 89, late of West Springfield, Massachusetts, died on January 7, 2020. Lawrence was born and raised in Appalachia. He served in the U.S. Army and Navy during the Korean war. After the war Lawrence moved to the Springfield, MA area. He was a tool maker at Moore Drop Forge for over 40 years. Lawrence will be remembered as a loyal friend and good man, who cared deeply for animals, especially cats. He is survived by his longtime friend, Arthur L. Chapdelaine, and his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.
