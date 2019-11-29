Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Remillard. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home 646 Newton St. S. Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

South Hadley - Lawrence E. Remillard, 92, of Hadley Street, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1927 in Stamford, CT, son of Rene W. and Rose Ardelle (Calkins) Remillard. A long-time South Hadley resident, he worked for 38 years at Mount Holyoke College, retiring from his position as Associate Treasurer in 1990. He graduated from South Hadley High School and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He earned a degree in Accounting and Finance from Bryant College where he was a member of the Key Honor Society and was awarded the "Golden Key" for achieving the highest scholastic average in the accounting and finance division. Later in life, he continued his education and graduated with honors from the M.B.A. program at American International College. He served as a South Hadley Town Meeting Member for many years, belonged to the Holyoke Lion's Club, and was a long-time member of the Orchard's Golf Club. He was also a member of the National Ski Patrol, volunteering at Mount Tom Ski Area and Berkshire Snow Basin. For more than 35 years, he and his wife Phyllis organized annual group ski trips to the European Alps which they always looked forward to. He loved spending time with his family skiing, camping, and boating. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was always thoughtful and compassionate and we will all miss his out-going spirit and his love of life. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Phyllis (Legrand) Remillard, and a grandson, Christopher Delisle. He leaves his brother, Richard Remillard, and companion Joanne Holly. He leaves his two daughters, Judy Mitrolka and husband Joe, and Sue Delisle and husband Gerry. He also leaves two grandsons, Brennan Mitrolka and Brian Delisle and wife Sarah, and two great grandchildren, Aspen and Jackson Delisle.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St., S. Hadley. Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a . For more information, please visit

South Hadley - Lawrence E. Remillard, 92, of Hadley Street, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1927 in Stamford, CT, son of Rene W. and Rose Ardelle (Calkins) Remillard. A long-time South Hadley resident, he worked for 38 years at Mount Holyoke College, retiring from his position as Associate Treasurer in 1990. He graduated from South Hadley High School and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He earned a degree in Accounting and Finance from Bryant College where he was a member of the Key Honor Society and was awarded the "Golden Key" for achieving the highest scholastic average in the accounting and finance division. Later in life, he continued his education and graduated with honors from the M.B.A. program at American International College. He served as a South Hadley Town Meeting Member for many years, belonged to the Holyoke Lion's Club, and was a long-time member of the Orchard's Golf Club. He was also a member of the National Ski Patrol, volunteering at Mount Tom Ski Area and Berkshire Snow Basin. For more than 35 years, he and his wife Phyllis organized annual group ski trips to the European Alps which they always looked forward to. He loved spending time with his family skiing, camping, and boating. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was always thoughtful and compassionate and we will all miss his out-going spirit and his love of life. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Phyllis (Legrand) Remillard, and a grandson, Christopher Delisle. He leaves his brother, Richard Remillard, and companion Joanne Holly. He leaves his two daughters, Judy Mitrolka and husband Joe, and Sue Delisle and husband Gerry. He also leaves two grandsons, Brennan Mitrolka and Brian Delisle and wife Sarah, and two great grandchildren, Aspen and Jackson Delisle.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St., S. Hadley. Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a . For more information, please visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations