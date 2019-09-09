Lea Ahlen, of Weshampton, MA, passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School, where she was a member of the Cheerleading squad, she also taught skiing. She worked at Smith College for almost 40 years. She leaves behind her beloved partner of over 35 years, James Roberts, and her two daughters, Viki Corliss of Longmeadow and Tracy Roth of Amherst. She Leaves behind her dog Jake as well. Lea was so wonderful and very loved by so many and will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday September 22 from 12 noon - 4 p.m. at Jim and Lea's home, 30 Edwards Road, Westhampton, MA 01027. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Spfld., MA 01105. The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019