__Leilani's soul departed unexpectedly after 35 years with us. She passed at her home in Northfield, Massachusetts on March 27th, 2020.



Born in Northampton on June 10, 1984, she attended Northampton High School and graduated from Amherst High School in 2002. She went on to attend Bridgewater State College, as well as Landmark College in Vermont.



Leilani was intelligent, empathic, generous, trusting, sensitive, stubborn, sassy, and sweet. She had a passion for connecting through conversation. A natural extrovert, she thrived when cultivating new friendships.



Throughout her life, she battled bi-polar disorder. It took its toll on her opportunities, her relationships and her physical health. She was, however, blessed with a long stretch of mental health wellness recently. In fact, that was a shared blessing, a final gift to us all, because whenever she was in a good head space, she was an absolute joy to interact with.



Leilani is survived by her mother Phyllis Ann Noviello of Sebring, FL; her father Daniel Shermeta and step-mother Patricia Metcalf-Shermeta of Amherst; her brother Brian Shermeta of Northampton; her sister Sarah Shermeta of West Chesterfield, NH; her grandmother Colleen Noviello of Sebring, FL; and her step-grandfather James Metcalf of North Brookfield.



The family will announce a memorial service for Leilani once it is safe again to gather.



In lieu of flowers, please safely do something kind for a neighbor.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020

