Lena Batura, 96, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2018 after a period of declining health. Born in Haydenville on February 4, 1923 to the late George and Diana (LaCourse) Guyette, she was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. She worked in the payroll department of the former Prophylactic Brush Company for many years. She was also a housewife in Northampton, part-time secretary and finally she worked at the Hampshire Probate and Family Court where she retired in 1985. The family moved to Hatfield in 1969 and she was a member of the current Our Lady of Grace Parish.



Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Francis, in 1974, and her sister, Helen, in 2014. She leaves her sons, John of Hatfield and Jim and his wife Kathy of Chula Vista, CA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and friends. She remembered fondly the many summer visits with Helen's family in Minnesota, and the many Christmas dinners in Haydenville. She was very grateful for all the joy.



Lena's family would like to thank the staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Care One, Barton's Angels and VNA/Hospice for their kind treatment during her recent illness.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22nd, beginning at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 9:00 AM, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA, with Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace in Hatfield, MA at 10:00 AM. Rites of Committal will be at St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery in Leeds, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Our Lady of Grace, P.O. Box 34, Hatfield, MA 01038

