Surrounded by her loving family, Leocadia Pytka Dudkiewicz (91) of Hadley passed away on October 15, 2019. She was born and raised in the Village of Three Rivers, MA on February 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Ignacy and Eleanor (Klimek) Pytka. The Pytka family owned and operated the Home Pride Bakery where she honed her love of baking. She was a graduate of Palmer High School and the Fannie Merritt Farmer's Boston Cooking School.



Leocadia meet her future husband, Edward a Hadley farmer, at a dance held at Forrest Lake. After marriage, she moved to Hadley and worked on the family farm where they raised their five children. Later in life, she was employed at Smith College and University of Massachusetts. She served as Hadley's first Council on Aging Director.



A faithful communicant of Holy Rosary Parish (The Most Holy Redeemer Church), Leocadia was a member of the St. Cecilia Choir, Rosary Sodality, and the Parish Council. She volunteered for years on Parish Bingo and the annual Catholic Charities fund drive.



Leocadia was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to watch golf on TV. She was a fan of competition and never turned down a gin rummy game! She loved spending time in her flower gardens and masterfully developing her renowned culinary and cake decorating skills.



Leocadia was a proud member of the Pytka family and was the eighth of nine children. She was predeceased by her brothers: Frank, Milton, Edward, Ignatius "Toby" and sisters: Mary Smola, Sophie Wojtowicz, Virginia Gumula and is survived by her baby sister, Albina Wrona of Springfield. Leocadia will be greatly missed by her devoted children Daniel and his wife Virginia, Edward, Ignatius David and his wife Diane, and Donna. Also, mourning the loss of this memorable woman include her beloved grandchildren, Nicola, Katherine, James, Nicholas, and Joseph along with her cherished great- grandsons Ian and Finn Ignatius. Along with countless nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward and her beloved son, Myron. In lieu of flowers, Leocadia has requested memorial gifts be made to the ,516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.



Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 9 am at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley.

