Lee D. Shumway, 62, of Hadley, passed away on Saturday, November 21st at Cooley Dickinson Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Northampton on January 21, 1958 to the late Baxter and Irene (LaFountain) Shumway.
Lee grew up in Amherst and graduated from Amherst Regional High School class of 1976. He excelled in most things he did but especially in sports, receiving both varsity letters in baseball and basketball. Lee went on and later graduated from Greenfield Community College where he also played on their baseball team. He met and fell in love with a beautiful girl named Diane Niedzwiecki. Their fondness for each other grew, and they were married on July 4, 1985. They settled in Hadley, and it was there that they raised and doted on their two daughters: Amanda and Lindsey. Lee worked for 30 years as a UPS driver. Over his long career he delivered 1.8 million packages and drove over 700,000 miles. In just one shift, he drove 210 miles and delivered 350 packages. During this time, Lee made hundreds of friends and wonderful acquaintances.
Being a sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching several sports teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, NY Giants, and NY Rangers. Diane and Lee loved going to concerts, meeting several artists including Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, and Eric Church. He loved spending summers in Maine making many long-lasting memories with his family.
Lee appreciated vintage cars and home projects. He enjoyed learning how to build and repair alongside his friends, as well as through studious research. He was a bit of a perfectionist and believed things should be done as well as possible without shortcuts. One of Lee's favorite projects was restoring vintage Ford Mustang gauge clusters, making them look and function as if fresh from the factory. His work was so meticulous that his restored gauges are installed worldwide in many high-end vintage Mustangs.
Since Lee was diagnosed with ALS on December 11, 2017, he dedicated his life to raising thousands and thousands of dollars to help find a cure and to help the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter. He had worked determinedly on fundraising for the Western Massachusetts Walk to Defeat ALS held at Look Park in Northampton. Lee's dedication and determination has left a positive impact on all who knew him. His strength and wisdom will not be disregarded. We will continue to fight ALS until there is a cure.
Lee is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Diane Shumway of Hadley, daughters, Amanda Shumway of Charleston, SC, Lindsey St. Laurence and her husband Philip of Hadley, his precious granddaughters, Peyton and Lily, his brothers, Gary of Amherst, Bruce and his wife Rachel of Belchertown, Tracy of Hadley, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 27th from 4-7 PM at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 10 AM in the funeral home followed by a prayer service to begin at 11 AM officiated by Fr. John Smegal. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley. Per request by Lee, please dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's memory to: Lee Shumway Memorial Fund, One Dollar Difference, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or to The Susie Foundation, 15 Carleton Rd., W. Hartford, CT 06107.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required at all times. We also ask during your visit with us to please keep your condolences with the family brief. For more information or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
