Leon Lecko was Born on April 18, 1930 in Przychojec Poland to Victoria & Jozef Lecko. He married Julia Zebzda on Jan 29, 1966 in Poland. In Poland, he worked mostly on his family farm but was also a blacksmith. In December 1971 he and his wife along with their then 5 year old daughter Margaret, immigrated to the United States and settled in Easthampton. Leon worked several jobs before landing at National Felt where he worked until 1990.



Leon is survived by his wife Julia Lecko. His daughters Margaret Lecko; Genevieve Brough & husband Patrick; Patricia Lumbra & husband Jon; 5 grandchildren Joseph, Kate, Sophia, Lillian, & Jacob. He was predeceased by his sisters Stefania & Mary and brothers Michael, Stefan & Wladek.



Leon was extremely curious and loved learning about everyone & everything. He enjoyed going for rides to Hadley & Hatfield to check on the farms and to see what was growing. He read the paper every day and checked the price of gold & oil. He loved riding his scooter thru the streets of Easthampton and stopping in at his old "office" at New City Brewery. When his health was better, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and Polish friends from UNITAS all along the East Coast. Leon was an avid gardener. He particularly liked to drop seeds in his daughter's yards, randomly, leaving them to wonder...where did that pumpkin come from? He liked a good joke, even if it wasn't the most politically correct. Leon loved the ocean. He taught 2 of his 3 daughters to swim by taking them out in the ocean and dropping them, just like he learned in the Polish Navy. What Leon loved more than anything was his family, particularly his grandchildren. They were blessed to have a Dziadziu who loved to be outside with them birdwatching, blueberry picking and riding bikes. He also was a firm believer in tradition and made sure all them were brought up knowing Polish traditions by sharing stories of his childhood in Poland.



Leon was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Church, formerly Sacred Heart Church. He was a stockholder of the Polish Pulaski Club. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality.



Funeral Services will be Friday May 31st at 9:15am from the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Valley Church at 10am. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery all of Easthampton. Calling hours are Thursday May 30 at the funeral home from 5 to 7 pm



Donations in memory of Leon can be made to the Take & Eat Program at Our Lady of the Valley Church.

