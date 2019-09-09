Leona (Ziezulewicz) Stempel, 96, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds. She was born in Hatfield on June 17, 1923, to the late Clemens and Sabina (Petroski) Ziezulewicz. She had attended Hatfield schools and later went on to work at the Tobacco Shop, and Hatfield Drug Store as a clerk. She married the late Walter Stempel on February 25, 1944 and had two loving daughters; raising their family in Hatfield. Leona also worked at Smith College in the Physical Plant before her retirement.
She is survived by her devoted daughters; Elizabeth Kotch and her husband Peter of Hatfield, Carol Petcen and her husband Donald of Colonial Heights, VA, 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her devoted niece; Joan Rejman, who always called her every week to check on her cioci, and several other nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband; Walter "Butch" Stempel, 5 sisters, and five brothers.
There will be a private service at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leona's memory to the Hatfield Council on Aging, 29 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019