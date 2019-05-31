Leonard M. Corliss, Sr. 86, of Easthampton passed Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Elaine Center of Hadley. He was born November 2, 1932 in Whitman the son of John L. and Mary (Pundis) Corliss, Sr. He attended schools in Whitman. Leonard was a US Army Korean War Veteran serving overseas for two years. He owned and operated Corliss Cleaners of Northampton and Corliss Custom Drapes retiring in 1989.
He is survived by his wife Virginia L. Aldrich Corliss, two sons Leonard M. Corliss, Jr. of Arizona, Michael J. Corliss of Florida, five daughters Pamela Speed of Easthampton, Maryann Frechette of Northampton, Mary Mcanaugh of Chicopee, Ramona Corliss of Middletown, CT, Nancy Westgate of Chesterfield, one brother John L. Corliss, Jr of Stoughton, and 14 grandchildren, 16 greatgrandchildren
Visiting hours will be Friday June 7, 2019 at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton from 4 to 7pm. Graveside service will be Saturday June 8 at 12 noon in Bofat Hill Cemetery, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers gifts in Leonard's memory may be given to Alzheimers' Foundation. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 31, 2019