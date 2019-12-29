Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Kamins. View Sign Service Information Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc. 44 Sumner Avenue Springfield , MA 01108 (413)-734-5229 Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Kamins, loving partner and father passed away, at age 74, on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. Some might say that Len died as a result of disregarding doctors' orders, eating what he wanted, and doing as he pleased. However, medical experts claim his death to be a direct result of inflammatory lung disease. Len's passing, like everything else in his life, was on his terms. Len was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles and Freida Kamins. He grew up enjoying his time with his maternal grandfather Julius and his uncle Irving. He played high school football resulting in a knee injury which was only made worse after surgery in the army. He was an avid reader, interested in medicine, enjoyed his amateur status as a professional photographer, and enjoyed a rare-"cooked" filet mignon. Len put the dap in dapper and had hair that defied the laws of nature. His pursuits in trivia were anything but trivial, instead, being competitive and cutthroat. He was, however, a sportsman and admitted the infrequent defeat with grace. While he was often private and reserved in his expression, he had a personality that was magnetic and inclusive. Most notably, Len was a person of dignity and integrity and had the courage to stand behind his beliefs. And, let us not forget, he enjoyed dancing the Stroll, Mashed Potato, and Lindy on the kitchen floor with his girls. There were many significant women in Len's life. His first love was his mother, Freida (deceased), whom he adored and from whom he learned to cook. He married his teenage love, Annette (deceased), who caught his eye in a bikini and with whom he had two daughters, Marna Ducharme and Jessica Granger. With them, he shared his love for all things rock and roll, his cooking talents, (thanks Frieda), his quick wit and humor. Len was lucky enough to find love again with Henia Lewin and shared the last 22.5 years of his life with her by his side. Len is preceded by his loving wife Annette (Schneiderman) Kamins. He leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Marna and Leo Ducharme, and Jessica and Robert Granger; his grandchildren, Brayden and Macy Granger; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Jack and Nancy Kamins, and his brother Douglas; along with many nieces and nephews. Len had many associations, and his family is asking that in lieu of flowers, consideration for the following organizations be made: Hadassah, Congregation B'nai Israel of Northampton, MA, The Veterans Administration, and Brigham and Women's Hospital Shapiro Cardiovascular Center. The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is helping the family.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close