Leonard Milczarek, 60, of Easthampton died March 10, 2020 in his home. He was born in Northampton September 9, 1959 the son of John and Marie (Caputo) Milczarek. He was employed by Bayer Industry.
Leonard is survived by his parents John and Marie of Easthampton, and one brother and one sister.
Private services were held, with burial in Brookside Cemetery, Easthampton. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020