Leroy "Roy" Poudrier, 57, of Easthampton, MA currently of Fulton passed away unexpectedly at Oswego Hospital. Roy was born to Richard, and the late, Joan (Lyman) Poudrier. He was a man of many interests, who loved the outdoors and was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. Roy will be greatly missed and forever loved by his beloved wife, Teresa; son, Michael Moszynski; stepchildren, Johnathan (Chelsea) Beeles and Jamie Lynn Beeles; brothers, Richard (Tammy) Poudrier Jr. and Michael (Tammy) Poudrier; several aunts and cousins. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date in MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory are encouraged to your favorite animal shelter. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020