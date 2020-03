Leroy "Roy" Poudrier, 57, of Easthampton, MA currently of Fulton passed away unexpectedly at Oswego Hospital. Roy was born to Richard, and the late, Joan (Lyman) Poudrier. He was a man of many interests, who loved the outdoors and was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. Roy will be greatly missed and forever loved by his beloved wife, Teresa; son, Michael Moszynski; stepchildren, Johnathan (Chelsea) Beeles and Jamie Lynn Beeles; brothers, Richard (Tammy) Poudrier Jr. and Michael (Tammy) Poudrier; several aunts and cousins. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date in MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory are encouraged to your favorite animal shelter. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.Foster Funeral Home