Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Gene Brinkley. View Sign

Lester Gene Brinkley passed away on April 10, 2019. Born February 9, 1939 and raised in Harrisburg, Illinois, Les was the son of Lester Brinkley and Louise Parrish Brinkley. While serving in the US Air Force at Westover Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Christy Ann Snyder. They married in 1960 and resided in Easthampton, in addition to enjoy winters in Jupiter, Florida.



Les began his life as a salesman as a school age boy, making a sales business out of hobbies such as fishing, bicycle and motorcycle repair. In 1963 he began his lifelong career in office products and machines, when joining his late father-in-law, Forbes C. Snyder, in the Holyoke-based business. With his wife, Christy at his side, Forbes Snyder Business Products and Northampton Cash Register expanded operations to multiple location in Western Massachusetts. Les was highly regarded in the business community service groups, prior to his retirement in 2010.



He was featured on the cover of Greater Springfield Business Digest in 1988 with an article detailing his twenty-five years of business accomplishments in the region. Les was a past President of the Easthampton Jaycees, Charter President of the Easthampton Kiwanis Club, and earned honors of Master Mason and Shriner.



Les was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoy boating. He cherished friendships he made through these activities, with comrades coming to beknown as the "Sand Pond", and "Patch Mountain Boys". Who came together for an annual "53rd week" hunting trip to Maine. Les was a member of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club. Later in life he treasured his walks and play time with his faithful dog "Dakota", as an important part of his outdoor activities.



Les was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Linda Yates of Harrisburg, Illinois, and his son-in-law, David Bowler of Washoe Valley, Nevada. In addition to his wife , Christy, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters: Lisa Brinkley Williamson, and her husband, Harry of Alexandria, Virginia: and Jennifer Brinkley Bowler of Washoe Valley, Nevada. He also holds a special place in the hearts of his five grandchildren: Jason and Christine Williamson, Jordann, Madison and Bradley Bowler.



His caring presence, warm smile, and genuine enjoyment of all ages, will be greatly missed by all who came to know him; this wonderful man who never quite lost his Mid-Western drawl.



Visiting and Calling hours will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 4-7pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton, MA01027.



Memorial service will be at Calvary Baptist Church, Main Street, Easthampton Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10:30 am.



Burial will be private.



www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com





Lester Gene Brinkley passed away on April 10, 2019. Born February 9, 1939 and raised in Harrisburg, Illinois, Les was the son of Lester Brinkley and Louise Parrish Brinkley. While serving in the US Air Force at Westover Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Christy Ann Snyder. They married in 1960 and resided in Easthampton, in addition to enjoy winters in Jupiter, Florida.Les began his life as a salesman as a school age boy, making a sales business out of hobbies such as fishing, bicycle and motorcycle repair. In 1963 he began his lifelong career in office products and machines, when joining his late father-in-law, Forbes C. Snyder, in the Holyoke-based business. With his wife, Christy at his side, Forbes Snyder Business Products and Northampton Cash Register expanded operations to multiple location in Western Massachusetts. Les was highly regarded in the business community service groups, prior to his retirement in 2010.He was featured on the cover of Greater Springfield Business Digest in 1988 with an article detailing his twenty-five years of business accomplishments in the region. Les was a past President of the Easthampton Jaycees, Charter President of the Easthampton Kiwanis Club, and earned honors of Master Mason and Shriner.Les was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoy boating. He cherished friendships he made through these activities, with comrades coming to beknown as the "Sand Pond", and "Patch Mountain Boys". Who came together for an annual "53rd week" hunting trip to Maine. Les was a member of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club. Later in life he treasured his walks and play time with his faithful dog "Dakota", as an important part of his outdoor activities.Les was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Linda Yates of Harrisburg, Illinois, and his son-in-law, David Bowler of Washoe Valley, Nevada. In addition to his wife , Christy, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters: Lisa Brinkley Williamson, and her husband, Harry of Alexandria, Virginia: and Jennifer Brinkley Bowler of Washoe Valley, Nevada. He also holds a special place in the hearts of his five grandchildren: Jason and Christine Williamson, Jordann, Madison and Bradley Bowler.His caring presence, warm smile, and genuine enjoyment of all ages, will be greatly missed by all who came to know him; this wonderful man who never quite lost his Mid-Western drawl.Visiting and Calling hours will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 4-7pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton, MA01027.Memorial service will be at Calvary Baptist Church, Main Street, Easthampton Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10:30 am.Burial will be private. Funeral Home Mitchell Funeral Home

15 Park Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

(413) 527-0872 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close