Lester N Cunningham, 90, died peacefully at home on Sunday March 24, 2019.
He leaves his wife of nearly 70 years, Dorothy (Kolasinski) Cunningham; his son, Gary and his wife Roxanne (Martin); Daughter Gail and her husband Robert Hammel, Daughter Jayne and her husband Henry Walas; and daughter Lynn and her husband David Hayes. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie and her husband Edward Wroblewski along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lester, also known as Jack, was born in California but spent the majority of his life in Cushman. He was the son of John and Doris (Harlow) Cunningham. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1946 and went on to have a career at Western Mass Electric and Northeast Utilities retiring after 42 years of service.
There will be a private family service and burial.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019