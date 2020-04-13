Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester W. Shaw. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester W (Bus) Shaw passed away peacefully at his home on Friday April 10. He was born October 9, 1924 in Northampton MA., son of the late William H and Meda (Wickland) Shaw of W. Chesterfield. He attended a small one room schoolhouse in W. Chesterfield and was a graduate of Williamsburg High School, class of 1943. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the army and sent to Camp McQuaide in Watsonville, CA. to serve in the Coast Artillery. Because of the lack of need for coast artillerymen and the need for infantry men, his unit was shipped down the coast to Camp Roberts California on IRTC to serve 17 weeks of basic training. Due to his poor vision, he was deemed unfit for combat duty, and was made Permanent Party and became a member of the Cadre, training new recruits to march and to use weapons properly. He was discharged Feb 13, 1946 with the rank of S/Sgt.



After discharge, he tried his hand at dairying, worked for local farmers, the Town of Chesterfield, S.A. Healy and Sons of W. Chesterfield, Bisbee Bros. Lumber for nearly 9 years, Hampshire Sand and Gravel of Westhampton for two seasons, followed by 28 years in the Injection Molding Dept of Pro Brush in Florence.



One of the greatest events of his life was meeting his future wife, Jean Goodermote in May of 1949 at a square dance at Beechwood in W. Cummington. They were married April 15, 1950 at the Dalton Cong. Church and have been married nearly 70 years.



Bus is survived by his wife Jean, his three sons, William Howard and his wife Linda of Easthampton, Robert Lester and his wife Laurie of Northfield, and John Andrew and his wife Jen of W. Chesterfield. He had 7 grandchildren, Sharon Malouin, Robert A. Shaw, Susan Adams, Jeffery Shaw, Kelly Bennett, Christopher Shaw, and Daniel Shaw, 11 great grandchildren, and a nephew Steven Barrus of Goshen. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Barrus and her husband John Barrus.



Bus was a current member and past Commander of the American Legion Post #304 in Cummington, a member of the Cong. Church of Chesterfield, the Chesterfield Grange #83, the Chesterfield Historical Soc. and a past member of the Chesterfield Vol. Fire Dept. He served the town of Chesterfield for two terms as Selectman, three terms as Assessor, was a member of the planning board, and a member of the Cemetery Committee.



Bus enjoyed reading, especially history and stories of the Civil War and that time period, National Geographic and anything about the universe, newspapers and nonfiction. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels at his feeders. His biggest enjoyment was when family and friends would stop in for a visit and refreshments. He also enjoyed dining out with Jean and friends.



Bus's family would like to thank the caregivers and Hospice of CDH for all the compassion and care he received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesterfield Cong. Church or Highland Ambulance Service of Goshen. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation.





