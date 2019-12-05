Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Embree Franks. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory, his family mourns the passing of Lewis Embree Franks, 88, of 68 Juggler Meadow Road, Leverett, MA, at home, on December 1. Born in San Mateo, CA, Lew grew up near Portland, OR. He earned a bachelor's degree at Oregon State University and master's and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University.



He worked for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, from 1958-62. Lew was a supervisor of education at Bell Labs in North Andover, MA, from 1962-69. He was professor in the UMass Amherst Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering from 1969 until his retirement in 1996. Lew contributed to his department by serving twice as chair. He published the textbook, Signal Theory, in 1969 and was editor of Data Communication (1974). Lew contributed over 60 articles to professional journals. He was program director of networking and communications research at NSF (National Science Foundation) from 1988 to 1990.



Lew was passionate about his many hobbies. He enjoyed 3D archery, backroad motorcycling, travel, reading, food, photography, music, and, best of all, his family. He had a sharp memory for detail, particularly evident in his recollection of film plots, actors, and directors. Lew will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, and strength. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Mary Harris Franks, daughters Jan Franks (and Bob Donigan) of Brooklyn, NY and Jill Franks of Amherst, MA, and son, Dan Franks (and Yelena) of Cedar Grove, NJ, and grandchildren, John Donigan, Sam Franks, and Jesse Franks. We miss him and honor his long, fruitful life. There will be a celebration of Lew's life at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

In loving memory, his family mourns the passing of Lewis Embree Franks, 88, of 68 Juggler Meadow Road, Leverett, MA, at home, on December 1. Born in San Mateo, CA, Lew grew up near Portland, OR. He earned a bachelor's degree at Oregon State University and master's and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University.He worked for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, from 1958-62. Lew was a supervisor of education at Bell Labs in North Andover, MA, from 1962-69. He was professor in the UMass Amherst Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering from 1969 until his retirement in 1996. Lew contributed to his department by serving twice as chair. He published the textbook, Signal Theory, in 1969 and was editor of Data Communication (1974). Lew contributed over 60 articles to professional journals. He was program director of networking and communications research at NSF (National Science Foundation) from 1988 to 1990.Lew was passionate about his many hobbies. He enjoyed 3D archery, backroad motorcycling, travel, reading, food, photography, music, and, best of all, his family. He had a sharp memory for detail, particularly evident in his recollection of film plots, actors, and directors. Lew will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, and strength. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Mary Harris Franks, daughters Jan Franks (and Bob Donigan) of Brooklyn, NY and Jill Franks of Amherst, MA, and son, Dan Franks (and Yelena) of Cedar Grove, NJ, and grandchildren, John Donigan, Sam Franks, and Jesse Franks. We miss him and honor his long, fruitful life. There will be a celebration of Lew's life at a later date.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close