Lewis J. Corneliusen, 94, of South Hadley, died on June 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Ward) Corneliusen for 58 years. Born on Sept. 10, 2014, in Brooklyn, NY, Lewis was the son of the late Lars and Sigrid Corneliusen. He was predeceased by his brother Clarence. Raised in St. Albans, NY, he served in the United States Army Air Force in Europe during WW II and returned to earn a B.S. degree from Columbia University in 1954. Lewis worked as merchandise manager for Spalding in Chicopee, MA and then as claims specialist for the Social Security Administration in Lowell and Greenfield. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Ellen Corneliusen and husband Lee Zuckerman of Darien, CT; son Ken Corneliusen and wife Benita Pulins of Salt Lake City, UT and daughter Priscilla Guiney and husband Patrick of Concord, MA, along with five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lewis was devoted to his family, loved nature, camping on Cape Cod, swimming at Nauset Beach and was wise beyond his years. A private military funeral was held on July 5, 2019 to honor his burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. A Celebration of Life for Lewis will be held August 17 from 2-5pm at All Saints Church in South Hadley. Donations in his memory may be made to: MassAudubon.org.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 18, 2019