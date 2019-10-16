Lila Dayton passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Northampton, MA. Lila was born March 21, 1924 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Sadie and Louis Chajage, also of Atlanta. She lost both parents at a young age and, along with her brother, Sylvan, was raised by her aunt and uncle, Peggy and Floyd Brandes. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Economics. Upon graduation, she returned to Atlanta where she married Jerome Zimmerman and raised their three children: Layne, Ellen, and Scott. In 1977, she married Val Dayton and moved to Danvers, MA, and thereafter retired to Rancho Mirage, CA. In 2006, she moved to Northampton, MA. Lila was a delightful and cheerful person, and a devoted mother and friend. She was an enthusiastic tennis and bridge player and lover of the arts. She was also a perpetual student, studying music and new languages well into her 70s. She loved to entertain, play bridge, dance, travel, and volunteer for public causes. In Atlanta, she typed braille and was a docent at the Atlanta Museum of Art. Her home was a gathering place for family, friends, fellow students, teachers, and interesting people she encountered and befriended during her endeavors. Lila is survived by her children Layne Zimmerman, Ellen Kaufman, and Scott (Elana) Zimmerman, her grandchildren, Yolana (Boaz Debbi) Zimmerman, Rebecca (Chandra) Sripada, Joshua Kaufman, Simone Zimmerman, and Tamar Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren Jay, Sam, and Ava Sripada, and Nevo Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lila's memory to Blue Star Camps at https://www.bluestarcamps.com/. The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is helping the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019