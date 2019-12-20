Lillian Viola Carver, 91, died on December 12, 2019 at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.



Lillian was born in Cummington on February 21, 1928 to the late Ernest and Viola (Morrill) Carver. After graduating from Smith School, she went to work for the former First Lady Grace Coolidge for 5 years. She later worked at the Hampshire Bookstore. She also worked at Chartpak as a shipper and manufacturer until her retirement. In her youth, she sang in the Young Women's City Club. Lillian was a congregant at Village Congregational Church in Cummington, where she also sang in the choir. She loved to play bingo and pick wildflowers in her spare time. Lillian always loved spending time with her nieces and nephews whether it be hiking, biking, playing games or just being together.



Lillian is survived by her siblings Ernest Carver Jr. of Goshen, MA, Dorothy Myers of Illinois, George Carver of Dalton, MA and William Carver of Cummington, MA; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her sisters Helen DiCarlo and Ruth Maxwell.



A funeral will be held for Lillian at Village Congregational Church in Cummington on Friday January 3 at 11 AM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Cummington Congregational Church.

