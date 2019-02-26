Linda A. Mitchell,80, of Southampton died February 21, 2019 in her home. She was born in Northampton on December 10, 1938 the daughter of Donald and Stella Skinder Mitchell. She was raised in Easthampton where she attended local schools and attended Boston College. Linda was a resident of Southampton for nearly 50 years. She was a sales representative for Northampton Wire MFG. in Baystate, Northampton. She enjoyed looking out on the field at the "farm" at the deer, fox, and bear walking across. She also enjoyed her dogs.
Linda is survived by one brother Walter Mitchell of Easthampton, four nephews Donald, Eric, Matthew and Morgan Mitchell and one niece Sabra Mitchell. She was predeceased by one brother Van Mitchell.
In keeping with Linda's wishes services were private and with burial next to her parents in Brookside Cemetery, Easthampton. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019