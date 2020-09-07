Linda Ann (Grigsby) Kisloski, 12 of Cole Road, died of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Ovarian Cancer on September 2 2020 at home with her husband Richard at her side.



She was born in Northampton at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital on November 30, 1947 . She is predeceased by her parents Charles B Grigsby and Katherine (Lakitus) Grigsby of Florence, MA.



Linda will be forever cherished and lovingly remember by her husband of 52 years, Richard J Kisloski: Her son Kerry C Kisloski and his wife, Elizabeth of Duxbury, MA; her grandsons Ethan, Myles and Edward Kisloski; her daughter Kristie A. Overstreet of Haydenville, MA; her grand daughters Emily and Kady Overstreet and her grandson Ryder O. Overtreet. She enjoyed her four legged friends Bismark a Standard Schnauzer and Jiggs and Brandy her airdale terriers. She is especially fond of Optimus Prime her mini Schnauzer who was perpetual companion during during the last months of her battle with cancer.



Linda went to Annunciation Church grammar school and graduated from Northampton High School in 1965. She worked during her school years at the Biy Y as a cashier and also in the occupational department at the Northampton State Hospital. She immensely enjoyed going to the Cape during her younger years and was a avid participant at summer camps in Cape Cod and Vermont. After graduation she went on to Green Mountain College and received an Associate degree in sociology in 1967. The following year she continued her studies at Nason College in ME. On June 15, 1968 she and Richard were married at Annunciation Church in Florence, MA and honeymooned in Vermont and Massachusetts. Returning to Buffalo, NY where Richard was attending graduate school at the State University of New York at Buffalo. In January of 1969 they moved to Kittery, ME and Linda continued her studies by graduating from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Arts degree in September of 1970. In May of 1971 she and Richard moved back to Florence, Ma and then in July of 1972 they moved into the house that they were building on Cole Road in Haydenville, Ma.



Linda loved antiques and was the owner of A Squire and His Lady from which she bought, refurbished and sold antiques. She enjoyed going to auctions and purchasing items for the business. She was a stay at home mother and enjoyed her children and also working in the yard. She was an avid weaver and obtained her Master Weaving Certificate from the Hill Institute in May of 1988. She wove many coverlets, rugs and cloth for the projects she was always doing. She also had a passion for making quilts and made one for each of her children and grand children. She helped her granddaughter Kady in learning how to be a cook. She spent many evenings driving her granddaughter Emily to dance classes and we must not forget the countless trips to Berkshire Ski Area ferrying the Hampshire Regional Ski Team for practice and meets. In July of 1990 she successfully completed her scuba diving training to the level of Openwater I. In the winters you could find her skiing at Mt Tom, Berkshire East (Thunder Mountain) or Mount Snow in Vermont. In the summer and fall she immensely loved going sailing and had gone sailing to Maine for 10 summers. She was an ever supporting partner in the design and building of her permanent home in Haydenville and her vacation house in West Dover, Vt. She enjoyed 23 years spending mostly every weekend in Vermont and spending time there with her friends. She also enjoyed tours with the sports car club of Connecticut Valley. She also was an avid reader of mysteries and her library has over two thousand books. She also spent countless hours researching her ancestry back to the 400s AD. In her spare time during the school year she worked as a substitute teacher at Hampshire Regional and Northampton High School.



In 1998 at the age of 51 she decided to pursue a nursing degree and obtained her associate degree from Green Community College. She worked at several long term care facilities and especially enjoyed being a substitute school nurse in the Williamsburg school system. In the past two years she felt that she could contribute to the town and become a member of the finance committee.



The family wishes thank Doctor Brunner and the nursing staff at the Massachusetts General Hospital Clinical cancer department, The Cooley Dickenson Cancer Center with Doctor Newsome and the nursing staff, The Cooley Dickenson Hospital VNA and Hospice center for their enduring care and attention to Linda's needs in her final days.



Linda's services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the Highland Ambulance Service in Goshen.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413 ) 587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store