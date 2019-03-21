Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda J. Cherry. View Sign

Linda J. Cherry, 67, of Springfield and Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wingate of Wilbraham where she resided for the last three years. Linda was born August 10, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of the late John C. Cherry, Jr. and Mildred H. (Hayden) Cherry. Born and raised in Springfield she attended Springfield schools and graduated from the High School of Commerce in 1970. Linda worked for several photo developing companies including Technicolor and 3M for 19 years, and Smurfit-Stone for 16 years. Her first job was at 16, working summers for the Roberts Berry Farm in Chesterfield, and took care of her mother until her death in 2013. Linda enjoyed working in the garden, and doing many crafts. She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star #143, and the Daughters of the Nile #84. Linda is survived by her two brothers, John C. Cherry, III of Chesterfield and George H. Cherry of Utah, two sisters, Mildred M. Cherry of Springfield and Ione B. Cherry of Chesterfield; and several nieces & nephews of Utah & Texas. She will be sadly missed by her Fur Babies, Holly, Shadow, Buttons and Whiskers. Linda's family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers at Wingate of Wilbraham (Kelly & Julie) and at Beacon Hospice. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be announced in late April or May. Please consider a memorial contribution, in Linda's memory, to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or the Westfield Cat Project, 1124 E. Mountain Rd., Westfield, MA 01085. Linda's service is entrusted to Tazzini Funeral Home in Springfield.

Linda J. Cherry, 67, of Springfield and Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wingate of Wilbraham where she resided for the last three years. Linda was born August 10, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of the late John C. Cherry, Jr. and Mildred H. (Hayden) Cherry. Born and raised in Springfield she attended Springfield schools and graduated from the High School of Commerce in 1970. Linda worked for several photo developing companies including Technicolor and 3M for 19 years, and Smurfit-Stone for 16 years. Her first job was at 16, working summers for the Roberts Berry Farm in Chesterfield, and took care of her mother until her death in 2013. Linda enjoyed working in the garden, and doing many crafts. She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star #143, and the Daughters of the Nile #84. Linda is survived by her two brothers, John C. Cherry, III of Chesterfield and George H. Cherry of Utah, two sisters, Mildred M. Cherry of Springfield and Ione B. Cherry of Chesterfield; and several nieces & nephews of Utah & Texas. She will be sadly missed by her Fur Babies, Holly, Shadow, Buttons and Whiskers. Linda's family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers at Wingate of Wilbraham (Kelly & Julie) and at Beacon Hospice. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be announced in late April or May. Please consider a memorial contribution, in Linda's memory, to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or the Westfield Cat Project, 1124 E. Mountain Rd., Westfield, MA 01085. Linda's service is entrusted to Tazzini Funeral Home in Springfield. Funeral Home Tazzini Funeral and Cremation Services

22 Locust St

Springfield , MA 01108

(413) 734-7926 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.