Linda Louise Martin, 70, passed away at 6:30 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home in Amherst, MA. She was born on October 11, 1950 in Bessemer, MI to Victor and Elsie Yalonen. She married David Martin on August 31, 1974.
She is survived by her three daughters Amber Cano-Martin, Kristin Martin, and Joelle Martin; her brother John Yalonen; her grandkids Carlos Cano-Martin, and Javier Cano-Martin; and several cousins.
Her parents and her husband David preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Michigan State University as a Bachelor of Arts in 1972 and settled in the Lansing area. There, she met and married David while they worked together at the WJIM radio station. In 1988, Linda, David and the kids moved to Westchester, NY and continued to build their family, staying in the same house for nearly 20 years.
Linda was a career woman, and was able to adapt and reinvent herself over the course of years. There was never a break in her employment, and her talents in public relations were highly sought after. Despite this, she was able to give her family an equal amount of attention. Linda was a loving mother and wife, and always gave her time and help where it was most needed.
In her spare time, Linda was an avid reader and writer, and often enjoyed taking walks with her husband or children. She loved to bake and make home-cooked meals for her family when time permitted, and kept in touch with her many friends and family through letters and phone calls.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Connection at 41 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060.
