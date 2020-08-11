1/1
Linda Louise Rex
Linda Louise (Kiselewski) Rex passed away peacefully while holding the hand of her loving husband, Raymond R. Rex Jr., of nearly 60 years (9/17/60) at home on August 1, 2020. She would have been 80 in September. Along with her caring husband she leaves behind 3 fabulous children; Suellen J. Rex Lisi (husband, Mike), Raymond R. Rex III (wife, Dee), Donna L. McCabe (husband, Ed); 7 endearing grandchildren; Tiffany L. Lussier, Kyle M. Lussier (Courtney), Raymond R. Rex IV (Alison), Joseph C. Rex (Erin), Kayleigh F. McCabe, Hunter J. McCabe, Riley R. McCabe; and 8 fascinating great-grandchildren; 2 wonderful sisters, Jane Lewandowski (Ed),and Susan Baez (Jose); nephews, cousins, and friends galore.

She will be missed by many. But when anyone thinks of Linda Louise Rex they will smile!

For more information on Linda go to: www.boyntonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Shriner's Hospital, Springfield, MA. https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ Direct gift to: SHC - SPRINGFIELD, Recipient's Email: RayRexAcctg@bellsouth.net

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
