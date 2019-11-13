Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Hewes. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda M. (Chagnon) Hewes, 64, of Holyoke passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds.



She was born in Northampton and is the daughter of the late Lionel H. and Irene D. (Gagne) Chagnon. Linda grew up in Easthampton on Prospect Street, and was a graduate of Easthampton High School. Through her life she worked several jobs as a secretary at University of Massachusetts, Service Net and the Easthampton Public Schools. Linda loved to read and write poetry. She enjoyed fishing in NY at Lake Ontario, but mostly she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Sadly, she was predeceased by her partner Rick Gouvan in May of 2019. She will be dearly missed by her son Jason and his wife Jennifer Hewes of Ludlow along with her twin granddaughters, Jada and Jacinda. Linda will also be missed by her brother Allan and his wife Kathy Chagnon of Montague, her sister Peggy and husband Butch Peloquin of Hadley, sister Barbara Chagnon of Easthampton, and beloved nieces and nephew. She also leaves her former husband David Hewes, Sr. and son, David Hewes, Jr. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton, MA 01027 on Monday evening November 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the D'Amour Cancer Center, Springfield, MA.

