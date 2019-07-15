Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mansfield. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Mansfield, 59, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 after a courageous battle fighting an auto immune disorder at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Burlington, VT on September 26, 1959, the daughter of Augustus and Hilda DeGuise. Linda was a graduate of Burlington High School and attended Champlain College.



She was a newspaper carrier for 26 years all throughout Franklin County, working with local newspapers including The Greenfield Recorder, The Daily Hampshire Gazette and the Springfield Republican. She was also a courier driver working for a variety of companies, banks and publications, delivering as far as Pennsylvania and upstate New York.



Linda's Catholic faith was very important to her and she attended services with her family at Holy Family Church in South Deerfield.



Linda enjoyed a variety of activities including camping with her family and dogs; Max and Brutus, going to the beach and bowling. She was always in a competition with her youngest grandson for the highest score! She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was known to spoil them with candy, but more importantly, with her love.



Linda leaves behind her loving husband of thirty-nine years, James Mansfield Sr, her four children, Sarah and her husband Benjamin Coulsey of Greenfield, James Jr and his wife Marisa Mansfield of Amherst, Erin Greene of Greenfield and Ashley and her husband William Duggan of Agawam; two grandsons, Benjamin Jr. and Douglas Coulsey; and two granddaughters, Allison and Charlotte Duggan.



Linda was predeceased by her parents and by a brother, Wayne DeGuise, Sr.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 18th at 10am at Holy Family Church, 29 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in South Deerfield.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening July 17th from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's honor to Holy Family Church, So. Deerfield MA 01373.



