Linda P. (Demers) Witherell, 68, died on May 25 at Noble Hospital in Westfield. Born in Northampton on February 1, 1951 she was the daughter of Joseph and Emily (Marhefka) Demers. She worked for Easthampton Quality Machine Company as the office manager. In her free time Linda loved to quilt, sew and do arts and crafts. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond A. Witherell in 2008. Linda leaves her son Richard and his wife Caryn Witherell of Westfield, daughters; Heidi Petifer of Keene, NH, Laura Lafoe of Easthampton and Diane and her husband Robert Williams of Westfield. She also leaves her brothers; Joseph, Jr. and his wife Carol Demers of Easthampton, Garry and his wife Kathy Demers of Westfield and Mark and his wife Kim Demers of Holyoke. Linda was a sister to Donna Slawski and husband Daniel of Easthampton, Lisa and husband John Denardo of Colorado and brother in law Michael Woodard of Easthampton. She was predeceased by two sisters; Tina Petifer, Joanne Woodard and her brother Wayne Demers. She was a loving grandmother to seven and had many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday from the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, with a service at 10 AM, burial will follow in Saint Brigid's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

