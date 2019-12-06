Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA ZERA. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary





Linda loved taking trips and spending her days on the beaches of Maine, Aruba and St. Martin. She was an avid golfer and her passion for quilting and knitting included many trips to Amish country in PA. She loved to spend time with her grandson in the afternoons after school, making homemade golumpki for her family, watching tv shows with her husband, science fiction movies, reading about archaeology and ancient history, and rooting for the Patriots with her family. Linda faced many health challenges throughout her life and confronted each head on with courage and unequaled determination. Over the last three years her body grew tired, but never her spirit, and she courageously asked for rest and peace.



Linda was predeceased by her parents, Teddy and Faye; brothers Richard Motyl and Walter Lankarge; and nephew Anthony Lankarge. Linda leaves her devoted husband of 52 years, James A. Zera; her loving sons Jaime, Jeff and Jon; her daughter-in-law Abigail; brothers Ted Motyl, Jr and Michael Motyl; her grandsons Ryan and Aiden Zera; and countless nieces and nephews. Linda will always be loved and missed by her family and friends. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA at 10 am on Monday December 9, 2019. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME will facilitate services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital,

Linda Rose Zera, 72, of Florence, MA, passed peacefully on December 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Theodore and Faye (Matysiewicz) Motyl on March 30, 1947 in Northampton, MA, Linda graduated from St. Michael's High School and Holyoke Community College with a degree in Nursing. Employed for over 30 years at Cooley Dickinson Hospital she retired in 2012 and continued as an on-call nurse until 2017. Linda touched countless lives over the course of her admirable nursing career. Her passion to help others and be a source of comfort to patients was the epitome of selflessness and an embodiment of the nursing profession.Linda loved taking trips and spending her days on the beaches of Maine, Aruba and St. Martin. She was an avid golfer and her passion for quilting and knitting included many trips to Amish country in PA. She loved to spend time with her grandson in the afternoons after school, making homemade golumpki for her family, watching tv shows with her husband, science fiction movies, reading about archaeology and ancient history, and rooting for the Patriots with her family. Linda faced many health challenges throughout her life and confronted each head on with courage and unequaled determination. Over the last three years her body grew tired, but never her spirit, and she courageously asked for rest and peace.Linda was predeceased by her parents, Teddy and Faye; brothers Richard Motyl and Walter Lankarge; and nephew Anthony Lankarge. Linda leaves her devoted husband of 52 years, James A. Zera; her loving sons Jaime, Jeff and Jon; her daughter-in-law Abigail; brothers Ted Motyl, Jr and Michael Motyl; her grandsons Ryan and Aiden Zera; and countless nieces and nephews. Linda will always be loved and missed by her family and friends. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA at 10 am on Monday December 9, 2019. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME will facilitate services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, https://givecdhc.partners.org/donate Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019

