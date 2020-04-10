Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsay Joy Kessler, 31, passed away at Baystate Medical Center early Friday morning April 3, 2020.



She was the beloved daughter of Phillip and Laura Kessler, born in Northampton August 11,1988. Lindsay graduated from Gateway Regional High School, attended Holyoke Community College and went on to Porter and Chester Institute to become a Medical Assistant. Later she also worked with her mom at Salon O in Northampton. She loved her music and was a gifted musician, able to play most instruments with ease. At age 17 she taught children to play music at Performance Music in Westfield, and was featured on the PBS TV series "Making It Here Teen Style", which highlighted unique occupations for teenagers. She received many awards for her musical talent. Lindsay adored her cats and had adopted many throughout her lifetime, her last one being Nellie, who made herself right at home with Lindsay, Nate and Lydia. Summer visits to relatives in Alaska, winter visits to Florida, or local beaches at anytime with family were always fun for her.



She is survived by her father Phillip Kessler of Huntington, her mother Laura Kessler and stepfather Christopher Benoit of Blandford. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Lydia Joy Kessler-Parks, Lindsay's partner and Lydia's father Nathaniel Parks, both of Westfield, maternal grandparents Neil and Gloria Allen, aunts and uncles Leanne Barrett, James and Vicky Allen, Lynn and Bill Herman, Frank and Anita Kessler, Michael Mahar, Nancy and John Glynn, William and Evelyn Kessler, Betty-Ann and Alexander Kwolek, Dennis Kessler and Erlinda Martin Ancheta, along with 18 cousins and countless dear friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Frank and Elsie Kessler, and aunt Alice Mahar.



At this time, Services will be private. Lindsay's calm and loving soul will be missed by all. Donations in her memory can be made to Dakin Humane Society (

dakinhumane.org ). The Mitchell Funeral is in charge of arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020

