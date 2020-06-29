Lionel Noel Cullen, former resident of Northampton, died on June 18, 2020 in Cameron, NC at the age of 97.Lionel, "Gus" to his family and friends, was born October 31, 1922 in Easthampton to the late Harold and Alice (Morin) Cullen. After graduation from Northampton High School he was inducted in the U.S. Army during World War II, proudly serving his country in the South Pacific New Guinea Campaign until the end of the war. Upon his return, he and his wife Jane settled in Northampton and he began his career, first at the Clement Shop and then at Smith College, from which he retired in 1995. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 in Florence and a congregant of St. Mary's Church. Gus was also an avid bowler, fisherman and golfer. He was an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, often attending many games.In 2008 Gus and Jane relocated to North Carolina to escape the harsh New England weather, to be closer to their son and for fishing.Gus is survived by his three children: Lynda Harrop and her husband Edward of North Easton, MA, Joanne Herring of Mooresville, NC, and Gary Cullen and his wife Carroll of Seven Lakes, NC. He is also remembered by his four grandchildren, Stacey Herring and her husband Todd Bosserman, Jennifer Giordano and her husband Steve, and Eric Harrop and his wife Jennifer, four great grandchildren, Ethan and William Harrop, Max Giordano and McKenna Bosserman, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his comforting long-time caregiver Latisha Newby. Gus was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jane (Bellonduno) Cullen, his brother Albert Cullen, and his son-in-law John Herring.A private funeral will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. There will be no calling hours. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton will be at the convenience of the family.