Lisa M. (Cafiero) Seymour, 56, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 4, in the arms of her loving family and friends at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Throughout her sudden illness, she remained steadfast in hope and perseverance. Even in the darkest of times, Lisa reminded us with her humor that it is important to laugh. She was born on May 28, 1963 in Teaneck, NJ, and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucille (Tornincaso) Cafiero.The world has lost a beautiful woman who was extremely generous of heart and deed and who was always looking to befriend a stranger, lift another's spirits, and help out wherever and however she could. Lisa was a giver - always promoting and aiding non-profits, small-businesses, charities, and fundraisers for those struggling with disabilities, discrimination, oppression, low-income, disease, as well as public service workers, police and veterans. Lisa's family, or 'mia familia', as she lovingly called them, were the center of her world - her pride and joy. She was a devoted daughter, loving, dedicated sister, selfless, generous mother and supportive friend to so many; and she was fortunate to find the love of her life in Tony, to whom she was married for 30 years.Lisa completed her political science major at University of Albany, SUNY and her Masters in Social Work at Columbia University. She worked for many years as a school social worker at Rumson Board of Education in NJ. Lisa was also the owner of Hedgehog Farms, a home-based Waldorf natural gifts company.Lisa is survived by her husband, Tony Seymour of Hadley, daughter, Amanda Seymour of Hadley, and siblings, Steve & Kim Cafiero of Wilton, CT; and Gerard Cafiero of Pound Ridge, NY, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lisa was predeceased by both her parents, and her brother Vincent. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Her kindness, laughter, love, support and generosity to whomever she met leaves an everlasting imprint on so many hearts and lives.Calling hours will be Saturday, January 18, from 2-4 PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 4PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Road, Northampton, MA 01060.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lisa's honor to My Brother Vinny, P.O. Box 644, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 www.MyBrotherVinny.org , a non-profit providing food, clothing and furniture to U.S. Veterans, outreach groups, shelters and families in need. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020

