Lisa Pulaski, 51, of Westfield died unexpectedly Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Holyoke on May 19, 1968, the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Littlejohn Wells. She was raised in Chicopee and attended schools there. Lisa was a graduate of Easthampton High School, Class of 1986. She held a management position in the service industry.
Lisa is survived by one brother, Daniel Wells of Chicopee, and one sister, Carrie Dudley of Easthampton; three nieces, Madeline, Sarah and Amanda; five nephews, Andrew, Taylor, Joshua, Patrick and David; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach, going to concerts, cruising in her car listening to 80s music (Journey was her favorite), and spending time with friends and family. She had a special bond with her niece Amanda. She was an animal lover who rescued her three cats, Dixie, Mama and Baby whom she loved dearly. She always made people laugh and always had a way of making people feel better. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be Tuesday Nov 26 at 11am in the Easthampton Congregation Church. Calling hours will be Monday Nov 25 at the Mitchell Funeral Home 6 to 8pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Dakin Humane Society.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019