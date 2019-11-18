Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Pulaski, 51, of Westfield died unexpectedly Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Holyoke on May 19, 1968, the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Littlejohn Wells. She was raised in Chicopee and attended schools there. Lisa was a graduate of Easthampton High School, Class of 1986. She held a management position in the service industry.



Lisa is survived by one brother, Daniel Wells of Chicopee, and one sister, Carrie Dudley of Easthampton; three nieces, Madeline, Sarah and Amanda; five nephews, Andrew, Taylor, Joshua, Patrick and David; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach, going to concerts, cruising in her car listening to 80s music (Journey was her favorite), and spending time with friends and family. She had a special bond with her niece Amanda. She was an animal lover who rescued her three cats, Dixie, Mama and Baby whom she loved dearly. She always made people laugh and always had a way of making people feel better. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.



A Memorial Service will be Tuesday Nov 26 at 11am in the Easthampton Congregation Church. Calling hours will be Monday Nov 25 at the Mitchell Funeral Home 6 to 8pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family



In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Dakin Humane Society.

Lisa Pulaski, 51, of Westfield died unexpectedly Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Holyoke on May 19, 1968, the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Littlejohn Wells. She was raised in Chicopee and attended schools there. Lisa was a graduate of Easthampton High School, Class of 1986. She held a management position in the service industry.Lisa is survived by one brother, Daniel Wells of Chicopee, and one sister, Carrie Dudley of Easthampton; three nieces, Madeline, Sarah and Amanda; five nephews, Andrew, Taylor, Joshua, Patrick and David; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach, going to concerts, cruising in her car listening to 80s music (Journey was her favorite), and spending time with friends and family. She had a special bond with her niece Amanda. She was an animal lover who rescued her three cats, Dixie, Mama and Baby whom she loved dearly. She always made people laugh and always had a way of making people feel better. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.A Memorial Service will be Tuesday Nov 26 at 11am in the Easthampton Congregation Church. Calling hours will be Monday Nov 25 at the Mitchell Funeral Home 6 to 8pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the familyIn lieu of flowers, you can donate to Dakin Humane Society. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close