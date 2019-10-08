Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ann Lachtara. View Sign Service Information Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home 1043 Westfield Street West Springfield , MA 01089 (413)-732-2278 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home 1043 Westfield Street West Springfield , MA 01089 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home 1043 Westfield Street West Springfield , MA 01089 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Ann Lachtara, 72, passed away Oct. 7, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1947 to the late Stanley and Priscilla Kolonoski. Lois worked as LPN in the area for many years. She was extremely proud to be a nurse, and felt it was a true privilege to care for the sick and suffering. A selfless person, she was always willing to help others and was devoted to working for the Lord. Lois had a very strong faith and helped to carry the word of the Lord to all those around her. Lois enjoyed crafts, needlepointing, making wreaths, decorating for the holidays, and creating moments that brought her family together. She had a great sense of humor, and an unforgettable laugh that brought a smile to anyone's face. Lois loved her animals, especially her dogs and cats. Most of all, she loved and was so very proud of her son Scott. Lois leaves her son Scott Sames and his better-half Jackie Gordon of Easthampton, her sister Lana D'Benedetto of Holyoke, along with several nieces and nephews and her former husband Stanley Lachtara of Southampton. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Linda Camp and brother Stanley Kolonoski Jr,. A Memorial Service will be held THURS 11 AM at TOOMEY-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 1043 WESTFIELD ST., W. SPFLD. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. A Calling Hour will be held THURS from 10 to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Lois's name to the Association of Marian Helpers, Stockbridge, MA 01263 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

