Lois E. Dethier died peacfully at Hopice of the Fisher Home on January 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born at Nuangola Lake, PA. and was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Dean School of Business, Kingston, PA. Lois attended the University of Pennsyvania, where she met her future husband, the late Vincent G. Dethier there. Always a devoted advocate of music, upon moving to Amherst with her husband and sons, she attended Smith College as an Ada Comstock Scholar and received her BA in music. She was also an active member of the Amherst League of Women Voters. Lois is survived by her sons, Jehan, of Charleston, SC. , and Paul and his wife Maria of Sunderland, Ma. Burial will take place at the Seaside Cemetery in Blue Hill, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Ma. 01002
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020