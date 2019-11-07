Lorraine C. (Stigbert) Gardiner of Stoneham passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Arnold House in Stoneham. She was 88 years of age.
Born on July 12, 1931 in Brockton, Lorraine is the loving daughter of the late Einar Stigbert and Agnes (Lind) Stigbert. Lorraine is a warm and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lorraine is the beloved wife of the late Robert Gardiner. She is the devoted mother of Dr. Matthew Gardiner and his wife Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane. The cherished grandmother of Nathaniel, Sophia and Luke, Lorraine is the dear sister of Richard Stigbert and his late wife Diana. Lorraine dedicated her life to teaching, music and the stewardship of churches led by her late husband, the Rev. Robert W. Gardiner.
A Funeral Service Celebrating Lorraine's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2 PM in the First Congregational Church in Winchester, 21 Church Street WINCHESTER. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lorraine's memory to UNICEF USA 125 Maiden Lane New York, NY 10038.
To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019