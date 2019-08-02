Lorraine C. Lamoureux, 103, died on Wednesday night, July 31, 2019. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont on August 31, 1915 and was the daughter of Alphonse and Clara (Nedonne)St. Onge. She moved to Worcester and graduated Horace Mann from South High School and attended Becker Business College for two years. Most of her working time was spent in automotive bookkeeping, first at Hampshire Lincoln Mercury in Northampton, later as office manager at Don Lorenz Inc. in Greenfield and also was the owner of the Texaco Station on Cottage Street in Easthampton. At the age of 86 she retired after a long career in the automotive field in 2001. Lorraine was an avid reader, a devoted BINGO player, enjoyed crossword puzzles and shopping for all of her family. She was predeceased by her husband Norman L. Lamoureux in 1986and her daughter Judith in 2004.Lorraine leaves her two beloved sons Jeffrey and his wife Sharon Lamoureux of Southampton and Richard Lamoureux of New Orleans, LA. She has five grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, a calling hour will be held from 9-10 AM with a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church at 11 AM, burial will follow in Saint Brigid's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, Springfield MA.

