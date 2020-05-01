Lorraine Muriel Lerner Greenspan died peacefully Monday morning of April 27 after a long decline due to Dementia, which became more acute in the prior few weeks. She was 5 months short of 100 years old, having been born September 29 1920. She grew up and lived most of her life in New York City, being the youngest of 3 siblings born to parents who had emigrated from Eastern Europe. She had a happy and privileged early childhood, but the Depression affected her for the rest of her life, as it did for so many. She graduated from Brooklyn College, and later proudly earned a Masters Degree at Queens College. She taught Kindergarten for most of her adult life, and loved this, and young children in general. She taught in a Queens neighborhood which was later recognized as the most diverse in the country, and relished this diversity in the children and families of her students.
She met and married Israel Greenspan, in the mid 1940s, and they remained a couple who seemed to need few close friends outside their relationship for the rest of his life. However, they were also both totally devoted to their daughters, Beverly and Melissa. Their example of unconditional love was inspirational. After his death around 2002, she remained fiercely independent, living alone in Whitestone NYC where she regularly walked over a mile each way to buy groceries. Eventually, in 2010, she moved into an independent living facility in West Hartford very close to Beverly's home, where she remained, with gradually increasing assistance, for the rest of her life. She loved her grandchildren, Ben and Jake, and great-grandchildren Liam and Owen, and towards the end of her life, when she was mostly unengaged with the world, seeing them, or even photos of them, was one of the few things that brought her visible joy.
We will always miss her and remember her as a loving, devoted mother, wife, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, UNESCO and the International Rescue Committee do work which furthers Lorraine's values and the Alzheimer's Association sponsors research that will hopefully help others with dementia
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 1, 2020.