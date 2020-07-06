1/1
Lorraine Proulx
Lorraine Proulx 92, of Southampton passed on July 2, 2020 at Day Brook Village Senior Living in Holyoke. She was born in Holyoke May 16, 1928. She attended Holyoke schools and graduated from Holyoke High School. Lorraine and her late husband Donat A. Proulx lived in South Hadley then moving to Southampton for 35 years prior to the passing of his passing in 1996. Lorraine was a homemaker raising their children.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Skwira and her son in law Stanley of Southampton, four grandchildren Jerrett, Tonya, Jeremy and Jesse, six great grandchildren Arianna, Abigail, Morgan, Madeline, Jack, and Eden. She was predeceased by two sons David and Jeffrey, two sisters Annette and Lillian.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday July 10, at 9.30 am at Our Lady of the Valley Church, Easthampton. Burial will be in Forestdale Cemetery. Masks and social distances will be observed at all times. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
