Louis Dante Giovannetti, 80 of Ludlow, MA passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30th at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst, MA surrounded by his loving family.



Louis was born in the Bronx, New York on December 9th, 1938 to Dante and Pasqualena (Lena) Giovannetti. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years and high school sweetheart Virginia (Pyrch) Giovannetti and his brother Arthur. He is also survived by his children, daughter Dina Aldrich and husband Timothy of Belchertown, MA, son Louis and wife Grace (Lombardo) of Redondo Beach, CA and their sons Lucio and Santino, his daughter Pamela and husband Robert Doiron of Charlton, MA and their daughters Fiona and Danielle and son Paul and his wife Jill (Chesler) of Golden, CO and their children Luca and Ella.



Long-time resident of Westchester County NY, Louis graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, NY in 1957. He proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard, then married the love of his life 'Ginny' on October 1st, 1961. He loved singing and began a career in entertainment, recording and making records while a member of the singing group The Velairs. After entertainment, Lou pursued a career in sales. He had a passion and knack for 'closing the deal'. After many successful years as a sales executive, he retired in 2001 from Xerox Corporation.



Lou mostly enjoyed spending time with his family while boating in the Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario, hunting and traveling to skeet shoots across the country. He enjoyed life everywhere he lived, including Bronxville, Hopewell Junction and Pittsford, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Falmouth, MA, Redondo Beach, CA and most recently Ludlow, MA. Lou was a great conversationalist and friend to everyone he met. He will be remembered for many things, especially his storytelling, love of the Yankees, a full head of thick hair and his love of fine Italian food.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Elizabeth Parish, 191 Hubbard St, Ludlow, MA. Burial will follow Wildwood Cemetery, 70 Strong Street, Amherst, MA 01002 at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou's name to the Friends of Ludlow Senior Center, 37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow, MA 01056.



