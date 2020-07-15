Louis (Poogie) des Cognets IV passed away suddenly on June 28 th , 2020, while on a cross-country vacation with his beloved wife Jennifer Hooks des Cognets. Pooge was born January 2, 1952 in Pittsfield, MA to Louis des Cognets III and Jacqueline Stiteler des Cognets.Raised in South Williamstown, MA, he attended the Little Red Schoolhouse there, and graduated from Governor Dummer Academy in South Byfield, MA. He worked for over 30 years as an electrician and Instrument Specialist at General Electric and Mass Highway. In retirement, he and Jennifer set off on a new chapter, building a beautiful home for themselves steps from the Pacific Ocean in Davenport, CA. An avid backpacker, Pooge was at home in the woods of New England and quickly acquainted himself with the landscape of the West, hiking the Lost Coast, completing the John Muir trail through the Sierras, and volunteering at Ano Nuevo State Park. He approached the world with curiosity and explored Europe, Central America, Mexico, the Philippines, and Thailand side by side with Jennifer. They enjoyed 21 years of happy, adventuresome marriage. Pooge loved life - good jazz, his motorcycle, an ice-cold gin and tonic, sleeping under the stars, the way things worked, his family and his friends.



He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer, and their son Caleb of Los Angeles, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Hannah, and baby granddaughter, Louisa of Newburgh, NY; and by his sister Mimi of Roswell, NM. He will be sorely missed by his Stiteler and des Cognets cousins and by his many, many friends, both new and life-long. He was thoughtful, kind, funny, generous, and loving. He often said "Leave it better than you found it", and he did. He will be deeply missed. A ceremony will be held at a later date to celebrate his life and scatter his ashes.



