Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE BLOOMBERG. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise (Bloomberg) Bloomberg passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 5, 1930, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She attended schools in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class despite missing months of school each winter due to chronic asthma. She entered Smith College and graduated in 1952 after a transformative junior year abroad with a group of her dear classmates in Geneva, Switzerland. She met the love of her life, Sanford Bloomberg of Burlington, Vermont, in the summer of 1950. They married in 1952, and eventually settled in Northampton, Massachusetts.



Louise had a passion for art history and early American decorative arts. She always said she loved spending her days looking at beautiful things, and she truly saw beauty everywhere and in all people. Louise completed a Master's Degree in Art History at UMass Amherst, and commenced work on her PhD at Yale University, all while raising her four children in Northampton with Sanford. Her doctoral work was interrupted when Louise accepted a position teaching Art History at Smith College. This was followed by a wonderful 20-year career as the Curator of the History of Art Slide Library at UMass Amherst.



In the early 1980s, Louise became a pioneer of the science of scanning, digitizing and archiving visual imagery, including the entire art library slide collection at UMass. For this work Louise conducted trainings around the country, including at the Smithsonian Institution. She also designed and performed groundbreaking work digitizing and archiving the images of the panels of the AIDS quilt as a part of the NAMES Project. The AIDS quilt had become the largest piece of folk art in the world, and as such was too large to be seen in one place at one time. Louise's work helped to ensure that all of the panels of the AIDS quilt could be preserved, archived, accessed and viewed remotely, years before the internet, so that the memory of the loved ones whose stories were reflected in the quilt could be accessed and treasured for all time.



Louise will be remembered and cherished for her unfailing cheerfulness, humor, intelligence, grace, and a profound appreciation for all of the many blessings in her life, including her beloved husband, children, grandchildren and cherished home on Washington Avenue. Louise is survived by her children, Paul Bloomberg, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota and his wife Lois, Jonathan Bloomberg, of Skokie, Illinois and his wife Debra, David C. Bloomberg of Northampton, Massachusetts and his wife Brenda Philips, and her daughter Rebecca Pogonitz of Skokie, Illinois. She was predeceased by her dear husband Sanford, her parents Samuel E. Bloomberg and Jeanne (Chesney) Bloomberg, and by her beloved sister Eileen (Bloomberg) Ziskind. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, whom she adored without measure.



A funeral service will be held at Congregation B'Nai Israel, Northampton, Massachusetts at 1 PM on Friday February 21, 2020. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where Louise and Sanford both received superlative and compassionate care over a period of many years.

Louise (Bloomberg) Bloomberg passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 5, 1930, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She attended schools in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class despite missing months of school each winter due to chronic asthma. She entered Smith College and graduated in 1952 after a transformative junior year abroad with a group of her dear classmates in Geneva, Switzerland. She met the love of her life, Sanford Bloomberg of Burlington, Vermont, in the summer of 1950. They married in 1952, and eventually settled in Northampton, Massachusetts.Louise had a passion for art history and early American decorative arts. She always said she loved spending her days looking at beautiful things, and she truly saw beauty everywhere and in all people. Louise completed a Master's Degree in Art History at UMass Amherst, and commenced work on her PhD at Yale University, all while raising her four children in Northampton with Sanford. Her doctoral work was interrupted when Louise accepted a position teaching Art History at Smith College. This was followed by a wonderful 20-year career as the Curator of the History of Art Slide Library at UMass Amherst.In the early 1980s, Louise became a pioneer of the science of scanning, digitizing and archiving visual imagery, including the entire art library slide collection at UMass. For this work Louise conducted trainings around the country, including at the Smithsonian Institution. She also designed and performed groundbreaking work digitizing and archiving the images of the panels of the AIDS quilt as a part of the NAMES Project. The AIDS quilt had become the largest piece of folk art in the world, and as such was too large to be seen in one place at one time. Louise's work helped to ensure that all of the panels of the AIDS quilt could be preserved, archived, accessed and viewed remotely, years before the internet, so that the memory of the loved ones whose stories were reflected in the quilt could be accessed and treasured for all time.Louise will be remembered and cherished for her unfailing cheerfulness, humor, intelligence, grace, and a profound appreciation for all of the many blessings in her life, including her beloved husband, children, grandchildren and cherished home on Washington Avenue. Louise is survived by her children, Paul Bloomberg, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota and his wife Lois, Jonathan Bloomberg, of Skokie, Illinois and his wife Debra, David C. Bloomberg of Northampton, Massachusetts and his wife Brenda Philips, and her daughter Rebecca Pogonitz of Skokie, Illinois. She was predeceased by her dear husband Sanford, her parents Samuel E. Bloomberg and Jeanne (Chesney) Bloomberg, and by her beloved sister Eileen (Bloomberg) Ziskind. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, whom she adored without measure.A funeral service will be held at Congregation B'Nai Israel, Northampton, Massachusetts at 1 PM on Friday February 21, 2020. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where Louise and Sanford both received superlative and compassionate care over a period of many years. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close